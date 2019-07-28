BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Volume Tops $4.55 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $4.55 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00014707 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00288245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.01563805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00118021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002786 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 49,831,812 coins and its circulating supply is 17,128,112 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bithumb and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

