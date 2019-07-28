BidaskClub Downgrades Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MDSO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDSO opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 80,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

