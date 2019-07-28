BidaskClub Upgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Accuray has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 56,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $211,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,376.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Kirkpatrick sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $30,832.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,569 shares of company stock valued at $250,191. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,015,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 741,493 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 746,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 605,743 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,257,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 470,087 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

