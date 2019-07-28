BidaskClub Upgrades Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. Aegion has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $586.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Aegion had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aegion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,074,000 after acquiring an additional 395,682 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Aegion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,218,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 13.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aegion during the fourth quarter worth $9,459,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aegion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.