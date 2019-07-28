BidaskClub Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $39.76.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.89%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $14,358,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 165,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 160.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 192,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 118,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

