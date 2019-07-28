BidaskClub Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,054,775 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 84,154.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.