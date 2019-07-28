Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,788,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 2,865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.48 per share, with a total value of $1,007,169.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144,464 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biogen by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB remained flat at $$238.21 during trading hours on Friday. 1,544,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

