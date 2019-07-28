Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.65.

TSE BIR opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

