BitSend Reaches Market Cap of $180,866.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $180,866.00 and $2,268.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01162670 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004537 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000584 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,018,375 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

