Blacer Coin (BLCR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $143.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $593.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005979 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 170.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

