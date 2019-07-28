BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $16,408.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, CoinEgg and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030427 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006542 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,908,692 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.