Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 576,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 74,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,621.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $28,111.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.