Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE ZAG opened at C$16.05 on Friday. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a fifty-two week low of C$14.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.00.

