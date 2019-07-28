Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145,567 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,097. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.