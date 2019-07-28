Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WIFI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alcon in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 588,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hagan sold 32,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $586,797.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,499.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

