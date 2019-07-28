BOLT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. BOLT has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00293092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.01568912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00119593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,800,355 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network.

