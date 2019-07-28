BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Pi Financial

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price target upped by Pi Financial from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BonTerra Resources stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.31. BonTerra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$4.90.

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 million during the quarter.

BonTerra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

