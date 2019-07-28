Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $69.20. 1,157,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.