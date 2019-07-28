BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of (1.5%) – 1.5% to $2.44-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.77.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

