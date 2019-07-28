BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:BOSC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 47,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

