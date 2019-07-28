BOScoin Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $10,589.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 904,504,050 coins and its circulating supply is 644,171,486 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

