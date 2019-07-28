Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $680.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $677.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.68 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $611.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.30. 460,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,894,000 after buying an additional 186,025 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.