Bottos One Day Trading Volume Tops $232,993.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $232,993.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.30 or 0.06023167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Bibox, Bit-Z, LBank, BigONE and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

