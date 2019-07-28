Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after acquiring an additional 95,060 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $156.85. 130,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $629,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,655,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

