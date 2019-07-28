Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $8,335,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 898,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,941 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $150,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin acquired 2,700 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,841. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

