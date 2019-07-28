Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,014 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,317,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

