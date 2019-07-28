BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577. BroadVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 147.26% and a negative net margin of 108.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

