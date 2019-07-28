Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.16. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price target on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $165.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,177,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

