Brokerages Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to report sales of $570.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $575.20 million. Cypress Semiconductor reported sales of $673.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CY. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,041.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oc Kwon sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $63,552.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,425.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,052. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,029,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $12,149,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 791,536 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 821,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 697,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,468,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,208. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.88. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

