Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $11.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $11.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.85.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.89. 731,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $140.82 and a 52 week high of $193.19.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

