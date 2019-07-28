Brokerages Anticipate Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.20). Peak Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peak Resorts.

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peak Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SKIS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 286,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. Peak Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peak Resorts (SKIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.