Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 781,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $937,107.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total value of $4,083,967.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,226.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,015. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $164,721,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,163 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,513,000 after purchasing an additional 893,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 278,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

