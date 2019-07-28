Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TTEC an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

TTEC stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 48,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,316. TTEC has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. TTEC had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $394.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,306.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,993 in the last ninety days. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TTEC by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.