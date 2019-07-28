Brokerages Expect P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 242 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PTSI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

