Brokerages Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Zscaler posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $8,600,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 82,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $5,507,924.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,813 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,362. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,665. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.55 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

