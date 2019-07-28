Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $85.82

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock valued at $89,443,361. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after buying an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 114,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.75. 4,177,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,872. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

