Brokerages Set Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT at $9.63

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 126,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 87,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,586. The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $878.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

