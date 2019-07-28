Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) PT at GBX 502.50

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.50 ($6.57).

AV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Aviva stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 410.60 ($5.37). 7,079,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,135.53 ($1,483.77).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

