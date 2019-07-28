Brokerages Set Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) PT at $129.80

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $7,436,185.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,674 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,435. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.