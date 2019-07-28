Brokerages Set William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Price Target at GBX 243.78

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243.78 ($3.19).

LON:WMH opened at GBX 159.75 ($2.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.12. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 307 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

