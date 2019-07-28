Brokerages Set Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Target Price at $199.92

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.92.

SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,041,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

