Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

BRKS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 333,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $156,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,962.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $284,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,516.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,322 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 376,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 585,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after buying an additional 450,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,390,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after buying an additional 93,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

