Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,955 ($25.55) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.75). The company has a market capitalization of $272.72 million and a P/E ratio of 58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,952.91.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 1,015 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,955 ($25.55), for a total value of £19,843.25 ($25,928.72). Also, insider Richard Spencer sold 1,258 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,952 ($25.51), for a total value of £24,556.16 ($32,086.97).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

