BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by Citigroup from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.70.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$46.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.80. BRP has a 1 year low of C$32.36 and a 1 year high of C$74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.