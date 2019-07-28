Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. Brunswick also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.94.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

