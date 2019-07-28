BTC Lite Achieves Market Cap of $49,884.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $49,884.00 and $88.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.41 or 0.06071168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001324 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

