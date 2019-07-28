BTU Protocol Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $1,869.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003660 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.49 or 0.05999343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,609 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.