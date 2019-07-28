Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Update

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,517,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 1,862,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 757,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,128. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $167,885.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,728.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,697. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $16,471,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 341,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.