BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 6,468,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,094.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 412,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 164,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BWX Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 197,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,765. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $416.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

