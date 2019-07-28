Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $119.01 million and approximately $33,129.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00843204 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006813 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004664 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, HitBTC, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, TradeOgre, Crex24, Coindeal, cfinex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

